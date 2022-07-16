Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,911.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $7.30 million and $20,911.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.81 or 0.06365181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00084055 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

