Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.12.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.