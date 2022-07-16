Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $78.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

