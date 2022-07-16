Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Humanigen Stock Performance

Shares of HGEN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanigen

In other news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 545,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

