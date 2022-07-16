Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 131.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 115.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.22 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.