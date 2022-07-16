Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $212.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

