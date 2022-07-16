Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

