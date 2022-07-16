Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.