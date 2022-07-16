Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lessened by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.62. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

