Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of CATY opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

