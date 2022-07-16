Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 48.4% in June

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 961,865 shares in the company, valued at $16,919,205.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 156,072 shares of company stock worth $2,772,495 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

CEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 4,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

