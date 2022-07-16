Ceres Market Capitalization Hits $154,385.67 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $154,385.67 and approximately $5,241.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $28.01 or 0.00135788 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00050861 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022947 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.
About Ceres
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
