Ceres Market Capitalization Hits $154,385.67 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $154,385.67 and approximately $5,241.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $28.01 or 0.00135788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00050861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

