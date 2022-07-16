Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.18 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

