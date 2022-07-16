Choate Investment Advisors Has $651,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $229.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.02.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.