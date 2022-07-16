Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

