Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $794,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,172. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

