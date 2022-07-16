Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $868,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.50.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.