Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

About Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

