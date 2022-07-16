Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,897,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

