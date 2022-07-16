Citigroup Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.03% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.0 %

ABNB opened at $94.66 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

