Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

Cfra reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of C stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 86,566,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,449,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

