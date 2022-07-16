Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CIZN opened at $18.01 on Friday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

