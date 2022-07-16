Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

