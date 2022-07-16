Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 175 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $255.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.31. The company has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.57.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

