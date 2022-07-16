Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

Shares of UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average of $196.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

