Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 950 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.