Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Cohu Stock Up 0.5 %

COHU stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.62. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cohu by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Cohu by 31.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

