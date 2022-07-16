Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Craig Hallum

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Insider Activity

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 34.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after acquiring an additional 615,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

