Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Up 3.3 %

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

