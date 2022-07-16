Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRZBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.00) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($9.70) price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $5.96 on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

