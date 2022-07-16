Compound Market Capitalization Tops $398.72 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $55.70 or 0.00261436 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $398.72 million and approximately $133.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

