ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $82.89 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

