ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

