Contrasting Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown Castle International and National Retail Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 11.84 $1.10 billion $3.36 51.61 National Retail Properties $726.41 million 10.74 $290.11 million $1.67 26.55

Analyst Recommendations

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crown Castle International and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 2 4 9 0 2.47 National Retail Properties 1 3 1 1 2.33

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus price target of $197.47, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. National Retail Properties has a consensus price target of $49.22, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Crown Castle International pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Retail Properties pays out 126.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 22.12% 17.40% 3.74% National Retail Properties 42.73% 8.05% 4.02%

Summary

Crown Castle International beats National Retail Properties on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

