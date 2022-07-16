CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

