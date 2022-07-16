CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $710.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $867.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

