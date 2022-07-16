CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.2 %

COST stock opened at $522.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.55.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.