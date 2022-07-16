Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 976 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $208.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.57 and its 200 day moving average is $236.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

