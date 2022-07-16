Critical Review: Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) vs. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anghami and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Anghami alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anghami and Telesat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.45 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Telesat $604.93 million 0.24 $82.62 million N/A N/A

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Risk & Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% Telesat N/A 17.17% 5.61%

Summary

Telesat beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

(Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Telesat

(Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.