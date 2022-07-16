Critical Survey: Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) & Its Rivals

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) is one of 946 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eliem Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A -$47.48 million -0.76 Eliem Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $247.92 million -2.94

Eliem Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eliem Therapeutics. Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eliem Therapeutics Competitors 2746 12488 38629 611 2.68

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eliem Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Eliem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 609.62%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.09%. Given Eliem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eliem Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -37.56% -26.91% Eliem Therapeutics Competitors -3,129.83% -136.25% -9.07%

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops preclinical pipeline programs, such as Kv7 Program for pain, epilepsy, and depression; and Anxiolytic for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.