Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Dawson James decreased their target price on Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.07 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown ElectroKinetics ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 504,986 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

