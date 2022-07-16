CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00005510 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $1,032.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

