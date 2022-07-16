Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 47% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $18,933.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 47% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051743 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001878 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,639,468 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Buying and Selling Cryptonovae
