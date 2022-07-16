CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

