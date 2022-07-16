Cyclone Protocol Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $999,427.28 and approximately $14,486.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $38.03 or 0.00179463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005860 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00542246 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005163 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.