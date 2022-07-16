Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,250. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Cyren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

