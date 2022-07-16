Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 46,432 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.