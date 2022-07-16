Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 46,432 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.