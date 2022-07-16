Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 100,000 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 16.69% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $21.08 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.



Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

