Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,373 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $494.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

