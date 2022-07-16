Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,293 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 4.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Welltower worth $700,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 11.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.

Welltower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WELL opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.